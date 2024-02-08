Trent Alexander-Arnold backs Liverpool to beat any team in their four remaining competitions and is focused on winning the quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's final year as manager.

Liverpool remain in all four competitions they began the season with, having progressed into the knockout stages of the Europa League and fifth round of the FA Cup. The Reds can pick up their first trophy of the campaign when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

With top-spot in the Premier League also currently theirs, Liverpool look set for a huge second half of the season and Klopp could end his nine-year spell at Anfield on a major high. For Alexander-Arnold, the focus is on winning each game but the right-back believes it is possible to claim all four trophies.

“I’m fully focused on winning every single trophy possible," he told CNN. "My aim is to go and win the quadruple. There are four trophies that we can go and get to create those memories which I'm sure will be amazing between now and then. It's only a couple of weeks until our first chance at silverware.

“Every single game is a must-win. That's the way you want it, you want to get pushed and push yourself as hard as you can. Every single game is a must-win and even a draw feels like a loss. I would back ourselves against any team in the world over two legs. European football at Anfield, I’d back us to beat any team in Europe.

“With the FA Cup, I’d back us to beat any team, I believe we're capable of beating any team in front of us, that's the mentality you need to have. The league is going to go down to consistency and results. It would be nice to say we’ll win every game between now and the end of the season but there's a good chance that won't happen so we just need to limit the points we drop.”

