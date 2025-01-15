We all love Liverpool but busy city life isn’t for everyone, especially if it is time to settle down and start a family or you would prefer to swap high-rise buildings and buzzing bars for coastal views or village living. So, we have taken a look at some of the best commuter towns around Liverpool.

There are a whole host of lovely towns and villages within easy driving distance of Liverpool and, if you’d prefer to leave the car at home, there are tons with great public transport links too. They including trendy and upcoming suburbs, quaint villages, seaside spots.

Below are our 12 recommendations for places to live in and around Liverpool, including parts of Wirral, Sefton, Cheshire and Lancashire. Each location listed has regular public transport links into Liverpool city centre, ample green spaces and plenty of shops or activities for families to enjoy.

1 . Formby, Sefton Formby is an idyllic Sefton location, with coastal walks, sweeping beaches and red squirrel nature reserve. The area is known for its sand dunes, pinewoods and mansions and is a popular tourist location. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Formby to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes. | Dominic Raynor

2 . Newton-le-Willows, St Helens Newton-le-Willows is a market town with a bustling high street and range of independent stores. There are regular weekday trains from Newton-le-Willows to Liverpool Lime Street, with Northern or Transpennine Express services running every half an hour. | Google Street View

3 . Hightown, Sefton Hightown is a coastal area in Sefton, previously named Merseyside’s most desirable village and one of the poshest in the UK, according to The Telegraph. Weekday Merseyrail trains from Hightown to Liverpool Central run approximately every fifteen minutes. | Peter/stock.adobe

4 . Heswall, Wirral Heswall is a lovely Wirral town, with a range of shops, eateries and coastal walks. Commuters can hop on the 471 or 472 buses which operate at ten minute intervals. There is also a train station in nearby Barnston, though it is not on Merseyrail routes. | Craig Mccormick - Destructive Pixels/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe Photo: Craig Mccormick - Destructive Pixels/Wirestock Creators/stock.adobe