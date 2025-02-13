Dozens of delightful cats and dogs are in need of homes in Liverpool and Merseyside, including the most adorable trio of kittens.
While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of all ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible.
Below are 12 adorable cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside, including pairs of lovely felines who would prefer homes together. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start.
1. JoJo
JoJo is a playful and affectionate Bengal cat. He has a lot of energy and loves to play, so he’ll need an owner who understands or is familiar with the Bengal breed and what they need. He is located at the Southport, Ormskirk & District branch. | RSPCA
2. Scooby
Scooby is a three-year-old Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. He is currently at the RSPCA's Wirral & Chester centre. | RSPCA
3. Princess
Princess is a two-year-old black cat up for adoption in Merseyside. She has not had the best start to her young life, but she is incredibly friendly and affectionate and is ready to slip right into your cosy home and fit right in. She is currently at the RSPCA's Wirral & Chester centre. | RSPCA
4. Kittens
This adorable kitten is one of three looking for homes in Merseyside. The RSPCA are are rehoming them kittens as one pair and one to go to a household that already has another cat. They are based at the Wirral & Chester branch. | RSPCA