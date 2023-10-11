The 300 year-old-story of Liverpool’s Church Street in 18 pictures
The history of Liverpool’s Church Street stretches all the way back to the 1700s - we explore the story of one of the city’s iconic streets.
Every Liverpudlian will have their own story to tell about Church Street. One of the main shopping streets in the city centre, it’s lined with major retailers, peppered with street performers and is a major thoroughfare for revellers enjoying a night out on the town.
We’ve all seen some crazy things on the street, which also links Bold Street to Lord Street.
The street has seen some major changes since its inception back in the 1700s. The very church it was named after was demolished in 1922, it’s been bombed, rebuilt, pedestrianised and usurped by the Liverpool One shopping complex - but it’s still going strong after 300 years.
Here’s the fascinating history of Liverpool’s Church Street in 18 pictures.