We compare side-by-side pictures of iconic Liverpool scenes and landmarks from the early 20th century to today to see just how much the city has changed.

Liverpool is a city that is forever evolving.

From the original seven streets laid out by King John in 1207 it developed into one of the most important merchant ports in the world.

In 2008, Liverpool was named European Capital of Culture and a new wave rejuvenation washed over the city. Empty dockland warehouses were converted into sought-after waterfront apartments and Liverpool ONE brought a freshness to the shopping district.

And there are more grand plans afoot, with the city set to get its own New York-style Central Park as part of a project that will see over 2,300 homes built in the central docks near Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The city has seen enormous change over the last century and it continues apace. These 16 pictures help us look back at an era when the city might seem unrecognisable and let us compare it, side by side, to what it has become today.

1 . Liverpool Lime Street Station Officially opened in 1836, Liverpool Lime Street Station is considered to be the oldest still-operating grand terminus mainline station in the world. Designed by John Cunningham, Arthur Holme and John Foster Jr for Liverpool and Manchester Railway, the station proved so popular it become necessary to expand it within just six years of its opening. The station has been changing ever since and Liverpool City Council have recently completed the latest revamp of the Lime Street area. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images and christopherwhite/stock.adobe

2 . Custom House and the Old Dock Custom House was built on the site of the historic Old Dock in 1839. It housed a post office, dock office, and offices for Customs and Excise. It operated up to World War II when it was partly destroyed during the Liverpool Blitz and was demolished in 1948. The Hilton Hotel now stands on the site at the edge of Liverpool ONE shopping complex. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images & Google Street View

3 . Pier Head Built in 1771 as Liverpool’s third dock, it became too small and too shallow for the big commercial ships of the 19th century and served as the landing area for passenger ships, and still does, from the Mersey Ferry to the Queen Mary II cruise liner pictured above. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images & Jason Wells/stock.adobe