Register
BREAKING
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip

The 300 year-old-story of Liverpool’s Lord Street in 10 pictures

Here is a collection of photographs, showing how Lord Street has evolved and changed over the last three hundred years.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 17th Oct 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 10:50 BST

One of Liverpool city centre’s main shopping districts, Lord Street has been a popular shopping destination for centuries.

Despite being a rather short street, it is filled with charm and continues to be home to a number of retail stores, coffee shops and food joints.

However, Lord Street has certainly changed over the years, with a number of stores coming and going.

- Liverpool’s historic ships and docks

- The 300-year-old story of Church Street

Here is a collection of photographs, showing how Lord Street has evolved and changed over the last three hundred years.

The Don clothing store stands on the corner of Paradise Street and Lord Street. It’s now a McDonalds circa 1900. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Lord Street throughout history

The Don clothing store stands on the corner of Paradise Street and Lord Street. It’s now a McDonalds circa 1900. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Images

An electric tram on Lord Street, central Liverpool, circa 1900.

2. Lord Street throughout history

An electric tram on Lord Street, central Liverpool, circa 1900. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Lord Street, 2010.

3. Lord Street throughout history

Lord Street, 2010. Photo: Chris Whippet, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Lord Street in Liverpool, circa 1903.

4. Lord Street throughout history

Lord Street in Liverpool, circa 1903. Photo: Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Lord StreetHome