Marks and Spencer has relocated after nearly 100 years and will open in the former Debenhams building this week.

Marks and Spencer’s new Liverpool ONE store is set to open in the former Debenhams building on the corner of Lord Street and St John Street on Tuesday (August 15).

Occupying the lower two levels, M&S will join Gravity MAX in the huge building, and features a café, clothing and home departments as well as an improved foodhall and in-store bakery.

The exciting new venue will replace the current store on Church Street, ending an almost 100 year tenure in the iconic Compton House building.

No official plans have been confirmed regarding the future of Compton House, however, M&S remains the leaseholder.

We asked LiverpoolWorld readers what businesses they would like to see take over the 350,000 sq ft building, and received a host of suggestions - including TJ Hughes and the return of Blacklers.

Do you agree with any of the suggestions?

1 . Compton Hotel Compton House was one of the first department stores in Europe. Destroyed by a fire in 1865, it was rebuilt in 1867 but closed in 1871 and became the Compton Hotel. The Grade II listed building then became the home of M&S in 1928. Some readers would like it to become a grand hotel once more. Photo: Stephen Richards via Wikimedia Commons

2 . Harrods One reader said it would be perfect as “a Harrods for the North.” Photo: Getty Images

3 . TJ Hughes Plans for London Road’s TJ Hughes to become flats were approved back in February. Now, some locals think TJ Hughes should move into Compton House. Photo: John Bradley, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

4 . Woolworth's Some readers will like to see the return of Woolworth’s to Liverpool’s high street. Photo: -

