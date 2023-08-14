What next for Compton House as M&S departs for new store? Harrods and Selfridges among your suggestions
Marks and Spencer has relocated after nearly 100 years and will open in the former Debenhams building this week.
Marks and Spencer’s new Liverpool ONE store is set to open in the former Debenhams building on the corner of Lord Street and St John Street on Tuesday (August 15).
Occupying the lower two levels, M&S will join Gravity MAX in the huge building, and features a café, clothing and home departments as well as an improved foodhall and in-store bakery.
The exciting new venue will replace the current store on Church Street, ending an almost 100 year tenure in the iconic Compton House building.
No official plans have been confirmed regarding the future of Compton House, however, M&S remains the leaseholder.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers what businesses they would like to see take over the 350,000 sq ft building, and received a host of suggestions - including TJ Hughes and the return of Blacklers.
Do you agree with any of the suggestions?