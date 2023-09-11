Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Beautiful Merseyside village named in Which? list of UK’s best towns and villages

The charming model village is just a 15-minute drive from Liverpool and features a whopping 900 listed buildings.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A beautiful model village on the Wirral has been named in the top five best town and villages in the whole of the UK.

Consumer experts Which? revealed the rankings in September, with the results based on readers’ surveys.

Readers were asked to rate inland locations based on attractiveness, peace and quiet, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery and shopping, with each being rated out of five. More than 9,000 Which? members rated the inland towns and villages they’d visited, and each area then received an overall destination score, as a percentage out of 100.

Most Popular

    The top spots were awarded to Wells in Somerset and Avebury in Wiltshire, with 83% and 82% retrospectively.

    Wirral’s Port Sunlight was in joint third place in the extensive list, with a rating of four stars for its attractions - including the Lady Lever Art Gallery. The beautiful model village is just a 15-minute drive from Liverpool and features a whopping 900 listed buildings.

    With under 1,500 residents, Port Sunlight is pretty small and was built William Hesketh Lever to house his workers back in the late 1800s. The whole village is now a conservation area and features beautiful Arts and Crafts cottages and stunning architecture.

    Which? gave Port Sunlight an overall destination score of 80%, including five out of five stars for ‘peace and quiet’ and four stars for ‘attractiveness’.

    Also in third place was Corfe Castle, Dorset, followed by Grasmere, Lavenham and Llangollen.

    Related topics:Model VillageFoodShopping