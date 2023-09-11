The charming model village is just a 15-minute drive from Liverpool and features a whopping 900 listed buildings.

A beautiful model village on the Wirral has been named in the top five best town and villages in the whole of the UK.

Consumer experts Which? revealed the rankings in September, with the results based on readers’ surveys.

Readers were asked to rate inland locations based on attractiveness, peace and quiet, food and drink, tourist attractions, scenery and shopping, with each being rated out of five. More than 9,000 Which? members rated the inland towns and villages they’d visited, and each area then received an overall destination score, as a percentage out of 100.

The top spots were awarded to Wells in Somerset and Avebury in Wiltshire, with 83% and 82% retrospectively.

Wirral’s Port Sunlight was in joint third place in the extensive list, with a rating of four stars for its attractions - including the Lady Lever Art Gallery. The beautiful model village is just a 15-minute drive from Liverpool and features a whopping 900 listed buildings.

With under 1,500 residents, Port Sunlight is pretty small and was built William Hesketh Lever to house his workers back in the late 1800s. The whole village is now a conservation area and features beautiful Arts and Crafts cottages and stunning architecture.

Which? gave Port Sunlight an overall destination score of 80%, including five out of five stars for ‘peace and quiet’ and four stars for ‘attractiveness’.