Images dating back 100 years show how much the beautiful area has changed and what life used to be like.

By Emma Dukes
Published 14th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

As the end of another year draws near, it is pretty easy to feel nostalgic about years gone by and remember life as it was back in the day.

One part of Merseyside that continues to change is the Wirral, with new homes being built and major redevelopments being planned around the peninsula.

Just over the water from Liverpool, the Wirral has seen many historical events, including Britain’s bloodiest battle and the first gunfire in World War 1. But, the area is considered to be one of the happiest places to live in the whole of the North West, with beautiful lakes, coastal walks and views.

We have created a gallery of Wirral back in the day, with images dating back 100 years showing how much the beautiful area has changed - and what life used to be like.

1. Wirral over the years

September 1917: Mrs Merritt, the Lady Mayoress of Birkenhead, dressed in traditional Welsh costume for the Eisteddfod. Image: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

2. Wirral over the years

The battleship HMS Rodney is launched from the Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead, December 17, 1925. Image: Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

3. Wirral over the years

The Wethered-Pearson match at Hoylake during the Amateur Golf Championship, May 27, 1927. Image: Kirby/Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

4. Wirral over the years

Canadian scouts waving from their tent during the Great Jamboree at Birkenhead, 1929. Image: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

