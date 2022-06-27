Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Wirral

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in Wirral.

A total of 1,094 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 27 (Monday) – down from 1,095 on Friday.

They were among 25,085 deaths recorded across the North West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wirral.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.