Liverpool MP taught to use lifesaving overdose antidote by The Salvation Army

Paula Barker MP for Liverpool Wavertree learnt to use the lifesaving overdose antidote, naloxone, at an event hosted by The Salvation Army in Parliament last week (18 June 2025).

The church and charity is campaigning for naloxone to be made more publicly available including in places such as pubs and bars, clubs, festivals, train and bus stations, and even shopping centres. This comes amid a growing drug crisis in the UK, which has seen drug deaths increase by 94% in the North West in just a decade*.

Naloxone, which is available as a nasal spray or injection, is quick and easy to use. It can be legally administered by anyone in an emergency to temporarily reverse an overdose from opioid drugs including heroin or prescription pain medication until medical help arrives. However, a new survey by The Salvation Army has found that only 14 per cent of adults in North West know what naloxone is**.

Paula Barker MP said: “As co-chair for the All Party Parliamentary Group for Ending Homelessness, I know firsthand the vital work the Salvation army does across every community up and down our country.

“In 2023, 5448 people died due to drug poisoning in England and Wales. That’s more than twelve people every single day. A staggering proportion of those were from opioid overdoses — and many were people experiencing homelessness. We have a powerful tool to help prevent this: naloxone.

“Naloxone is not a silver bullet. But it is a second chance. A small vial of medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes, and vitally, saves lives.

“We need to make sure that every homelessness service, every outreach team, every supported housing provider, has access to naloxone. We need to ensure that staff are trained, equipped, and supported in using it. And we need to work together to challenge the stigma around addiction and overdose.”

Lee Ball, Director of Addictions Services at The Salvation Army, said: “We welcome the support of Paula to raise public awareness of naloxone. Any death from a drug overdose is a heartbreaking, preventable tragedy. Each life lost to drugs was someone’s child, parent, brother, sister, or friend. The overdose antidote, naloxone, which is safe, effective and easy to use, is a powerful weapon in the battle against drug-related deaths.

“The Salvation Army has a 160-year history of supporting people who have an addiction. We know from our work that drugs are often used to escape the reality of unbearable pain and trauma. Making naloxone more widely and easily available in public places alongside first aid kits should be seen as no different to stocking defibrillators for cardiac arrest or using EpiPens for life-threatening allergies. By making it more widely and easily available more lives can be saved.”

To save lives from opioid drug overdose, The Salvation Army is calling for:

A national, government-commissioned public awareness campaign about naloxone.

All frontline police officers to carry naloxone, as they are often first on the scene in medical emergencies.

Take-home naloxone for anyone known to use opioids when leaving hospital or prison.

All local authorities to have a naloxone policy, as their staff may engage with at-risk residents.