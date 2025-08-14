Red Roses star Sadia Kabeya to have 'fun' during the rugby world cup

England rugby star Sadia Kabeya is ready to have fun as the Red Roses seek global glory on home soil.

The 23-year-old is set to embark on a second major tournament with England, having burst onto the scene in 2021. The undeniable best team in the world, England have external expectations to lift silverware this summer but Kabeya’s aims are different from that.

“For me, it is hard because I have always played for the enjoyment, and I think it is natural in any professional sport for you to have ups and downs,” she explained, as part of a new LG OLED TV collaboration ahead of this summer. “But I just want to be able to play with so much fun, and that is how I want people to see me on the pitch.

“I don’t have to play rugby because I want to be fast, I want to hit somebody, I want to play rugby because Sadia has so much fun, and I want to have that much fun. “I think in professional sport you lose that, and I want to gain that back and be that for someone watching, that would be amazing.”

Kabeya was a new face to the England team in New Zealand three years ago, when the Red Roses were beaten by the hosts in the final. Since then, she has established herself as one of the most reliable members of the back row, but with that comes more pressure.

She added: “The first time for me was a whirlwind. I was fresh into the squad, and it was a huge experience for me. “I think this time it means that bit more, being at home and being a bit more cemented in the squad. To be able to hopefully represent my country at home would mean a lot.

“Three years ago was a baptism by fire. We played in record crowds at the time, and to play in that at 19 years old, the biggest stage for rugby, it taught me to deal with those crowds and with those big pressure moments. “In a team like England, you are used to winning, but when you go to a big tournament, everything is different, everyone is on their A game, so I think what I have taken from those times is how to deal with those big pressure situations.”

For Kabeya, it is an honour to share in a year like no other. “I think it is amazing, we are in an era where women’s sport is on the rise,” she said. “No matter what you are doing, no matter what sport you are playing, you can always see progression. “With the cricket and the football happening at the same time and in the same year, it is quite a pinch-me moment to be a part of it. I am really excited to get into and be a part of it.”

