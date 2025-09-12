Breaking

Liverpool's new ARNE store unveiled for private event ahead of opening tomorrow

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 12th Sep 2025, 18:08 BST
The hoardings surrounding Liverpool’s new ARNE store have finally been removed giving fashion-lovers a sneak peak of what is on offer ahead of tomorrow’s opening.

Tonight crowds of people can be seen queuing outside of the new Liverpool ONE store for what appears to be a private event.

Crowds outside Liverpool’s new ARNE storeplaceholder image
Crowds outside Liverpool’s new ARNE store | nw

When ARNE officially opens its doors this weekend, it will mark a huge milestone for the clothing brand as its first ever permanent shop.

Founded by Wigan brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, ARNE focuses on high quality garments for men and women and boasts an impressive fandom amongst celebrity footballers such as Wayne Rooney, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Raheem Sterling and Steven Gerrard.

Primarily an online brand, ARNE has previously hosted incredibly busy pop-up shops - with lengthy queues - in Liverpool and announced in March that is set to become a permanent fixture on Liverpool ONE’s luxury Peter’s Lane.

The team recently revealed that the new store will offer food and drink through its ‘ARNE Bites’ concept and have now unveiled an exciting collaboration with sandwich connoisseurs, Derek’s.

Liverpool’s fashion-lovers will be able to check the store out tomorrow from 9am.

