Merseyside’s talent is once again in the spotlight, with Stephen Graham’s incredible Adolescence series making headlines and the hilarious G’wed comedy - filmed in Liverpool and Wirral nominated for two BAFTA TV Awards.
It got us thinking about Capital&Centric’s previous announcement for a ‘Scouse Walk of Fame’ at its Littlewoods site, that would homage to Merseyside’s top stars.
We asked LiverpoolWorld readers to share their favourite local celebrities, actors, inspirational people and sportspeople to create a shortlist containing potential shining stars who could one day feature on a ‘Walk of Fame’.
From shining musicians and celebrated actors, to impressive sportspeople and campaigners, here are 27 of the amazing people from Liverpool and Merseyside whose legacies and achievements deserve to be celebrated.
1. Sue Johnston
Award-winning actress Sue Johnston grew up in Prescot and is known for her iconic roles in Brookside, the Royle Family and the Walking Dead. Johnston is considered a national treasure and was given the Freedom of Liverpool award. | Local TV
2. Leonard Rossiter
Leonard Rossiter was born in Wavertree in 1926 and died at London's Lyric Theatre in 1984. Throughout his life, Rossiter performed in a series of stage shows, television series - such as Rising Damp and Reginald Perrin - and films. He is known as one of the great comedic actors of his time. | Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
3. Jodie Comer
Jodie Comer is a well-known Scouse actress known for appearances in television series, including BBC One drama Doctor Foster, E4 comedy-drama series My Mad Fat Diary, and BBC Three drama miniseries Thirteen. Comer was raised in Childwall and rose to global prominence for her role in the spy thriller Killing Eve, for which she won a BAFTA for Best Actress and an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. She is going on tour in 2026 with Prima Facie, a one-woman show. | Getty Images for SCAD
4. Dean Sullivan
Dean Sullivan was Brookside’s longest serving actor, playing Jimmy Corkhill between 1986 and 2003. He starred in the sitcom Terry Across the Mersey in 2008 and presented City Talk 105.9 until May 2009. Dean suffered with prostate cancer and was given the all clear in 2019 however he sadly died in 2023. | Lime Pictures/PA
