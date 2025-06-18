Jodie Comer stars in Danny Boyle’s new 28 Years Later movie.

Beloved Liverpool Jodie Comer actress has shared her childhood ‘obsession’.

In an interview with BAFTA, Comer said: “First character that kind of stuck with me and I was maybe obsessed with, was Christopher Robin in Winne the Pooh. More so because I had his haircut, close to his haircut, when I was a child.

“I just loved the idea of that. I saw myself in him in some way.”

The cast of 28 Years Later attend a photo call at IET London today, ahead of this week's premiere | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The interview was part of press engagements for 28 Years Later. The Scouse actress stars in the highly-awaited movie, directed by Danny Boyle, which is the third instalment in the 28 Days Later franchise.

Speaking about the film on social media last year, Comer said: “I feel lucky to have witnessed the creativity and innovation from this incredible team behind the scenes.”

Sharing new movie posters on Instagram in May, the Scouser added: “Guys, it’s SO good. Like SoOoOo GOOD!”

28 Years Later premieres in UK cinemas on Friday, June 20. The second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, is expected to be released in January 2026.