11 Liverpool primary schools receive new Ofsted ratings - see the full list

11 primary schools across Liverpool have been handed new Ofsted reports and ratings in recent months.

Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.

State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool to receive new Ofsted reports in April and May 2025, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?

1 . The Beacon Church of England Primary School, Everton, Liverpool Published on May 15, the Ofsted report for The Beacon Church of England Primary School states: "Pupils at this school thrive in an ambitious and nurturing environment. They enjoy their learning and are eager to share their knowledge. From the early years onwards, children develop strong attitudes to learning, such as listening attentively and working collaboratively." It is rated as 'outstanding' in all key categories. | Google Street View

2 . Redbridge High School, Norris Green, Liverpool Published on May 13, the Ofsted report for Redbridge High School states: “Redbridge High School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection." It retained its 'outstanding' rating. | Google Street View

3 . Ernest Cookson School, West Derby, Liverpool Published on May 13, the Ofsted report for Ernest Cookson School reads: "Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to no longer be judged as requiring special measures." It is rated as 'inadequate' in all key categories. | Google Street View