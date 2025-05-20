11 Liverpool primary schools receive new Ofsted ratings - see the full list

Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.
State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool to receive new Ofsted reports in April and May 2025, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?
1. The Beacon Church of England Primary School, Everton, Liverpool
Published on May 15, the Ofsted report for The Beacon Church of England Primary School states: "Pupils at this school thrive in an ambitious and nurturing environment. They enjoy their
learning and are eager to share their knowledge. From the early years onwards, children
develop strong attitudes to learning, such as listening attentively and working
collaboratively." It is rated as 'outstanding' in all key categories. | Google Street View
2. Redbridge High School, Norris Green, Liverpool
Published on May 13, the Ofsted report for Redbridge High School states: “Redbridge High School has taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at
the previous inspection." It retained its 'outstanding' rating. | Google Street View
3. Ernest Cookson School, West Derby, Liverpool
Published on May 13, the Ofsted report for Ernest Cookson School reads: "Leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is
necessary for the school to no longer be judged as requiring special measures." It is rated as 'inadequate' in all key categories. | Google Street View
4. Heygreen Primary School, Wavertree, Liverpool
Published on May 12, the Ofsted report Heygreen Primary School states; "The school’s mission, to ‘flourish together, as we listen, learn, lead, lift and love’, inspires
staff to be ambitious for pupils." The school was rated as 'outstanding' in all categories other than quality of education, which was 'good'. | Google