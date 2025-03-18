The latest rankings were all published in March 2025 and give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food , how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website and had their inspections published in March - though they may have been visited in January, February or March. Information is correct as of March 18, 2025.

Take a look below to see how your local restaurants fared. Please note, businesses which are permanently closed or could not be identified have not been included.

1 . Dine at The Vault B&M Distribution Centre, Dakota Drive, Liverpool L24 8RJ Dine at The Vault received a five star rating after an inspection on March 6, 2025. | navorolphotography - stock.adobe.com

2 . Cinnabon, Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool L1 1QE Cinnabon received a five star rating following an inspection on February 27, 2025. | Google

3 . P&D Gran Caffe, 78 Duke Street, Liverpool L1 5AA Gran Caffe received a five star rating after an inspection on February 27, 2025. | pr