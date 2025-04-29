Top 15 best performing Wirral primary schools ranked by latest SAT results

Discover the top-performing primary schools in Wirral according to the latest SAT results. See how each school scored and which ones came out on top.

Wirral’s top primary schools have been revealed in the Department for Education’s latest league table.

Each primary school in Wirral has been given a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and mathematics. The average 'scaled’ scores' refer to Key Stage 2 assessments taken by pupils at the end of Year 6 in the summer of 2024.

The proportion of standard’ is included in the league table. According to the Department for Education, pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are classed as achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We have scoured the latest schools in Wirral were the highest performing. Take a look at the list below.

Thornton Hough Primary School, located on St George's Way, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 96% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 35% achieved a higher standard.

1. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral

1. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral

West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, located on St Bridget's Lane, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 83% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 22% achieved a higher standard.

2. West Kirby St Bridget’s C of E Primary School, West Kirby, Wirral

2. West Kirby St Bridget's C of E Primary School, West Kirby, Wirral

Thingwall Primary School, located on Pensby Road, achieved an average score of 110 in reading and 110 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 16% achieved a higher standard.

3. Thingwall Primary School, Thingwall, Wirral

3. Thingwall Primary School, Thingwall, Wirral

Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School, academy located on Rigby Drive, achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths. 81% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 14% achieved a higher standard.

4. Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School, Greasby, Wirral

4. Our Lady of Pity Catholic Primary School, Greasby, Wirral

