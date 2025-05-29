16 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool have been handed new Ofsted reports and ratings in recent months.
Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.
State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool to receive new Ofsted reports in April and May 2025, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?
1. Assess Education, Picton Road, Liverpool
Published on May 23, the Ofsted report for Assess Education states: "Although pupils are mostly happy when they are in school, many pupils do not
attend school often enough or they arrive late. The school has not done enough to
tackle absenteeism and poor punctuality. The school does not carry out sufficient
checks to assure itself that pupils are safe when they are absent from school. This
places pupils at potential risk of harm." It has an overall rating of 'inadequate'. | Google
2. Prudentia Education, Conleach Road, Speke
Published on May 19, the Ofsted report for Prudentia Education states: "The school is likely to meet the relevant
independent school standards if the
material change relating to the school
provision is implemented." It retained its overall 'good' rating. | STOCK IMAGE/ADOBE
3. The Belvedere Academy, Princes Park, Liverpool
Published on May 16, the Ofsted report for The Belvedere Academy states: "Pupils, and students in the sixth form, at this school promote and uphold their school
values. They proudly aspire to ‘Be brave. Be bold. Be Belvedere.’ They are happy and
confident that their school is a place where they are safe and can be themselves." It was rated as 'good' for quality of education, leadership & management and sixth form provision. It was rated as 'outstanding' for behaviour & attitudes and personal development. | Google Street View
4. The Beacon Church of England Primary School, Everton, Liverpool
Published on May 15, the Ofsted report for The Beacon Church of England Primary School states: "Pupils at this school thrive in an ambitious and nurturing environment. They enjoy their learning and are eager to share their knowledge. From the early years onwards, children develop strong attitudes to learning, such as listening attentively and working collaboratively." It is rated as 'outstanding' in all key categories. | Google Street View
