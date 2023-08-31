Register
The 16 Wirral primary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors in 2023

Just 16 of Wirral’s 104 primary schools are currently rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:03 BST

The summer holidays are coming to an end and children across Merseyside are preparing to return to education or begin their primary school journeys for the first time.

Wirral is home to more than 100 primary schools, including special schools and independents, but which ones are the best according to Ofsted?

Below, in alphabetical order, are all 16 of Wirral’s ‘outstanding’ primary schools, according to Ofsted inspectors. Please note, some of the institutions listed have not had an Ofsted inspection for a number of years.

Published in July 2010, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Infant School reads: “This outstanding school has maintained its high quality over three inspections during which time it has provided many young children with an excellent start to their education."

1. Brackenwood Infant School

Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive."

2. Clare Mount Specialist Sports College

Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Elleray Park School reads: “Elleray Park School is an inspiring place to be. Pupils, and children in the early years, flourish. Each day, they are greeted with a warm smile and a friendly face. Pupils benefit from strong, caring relationships with staff who know them extremely well.”

3. Elleray Park School

Published in November 2017, the Ofsted report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be.”

4. Gilbrook School

