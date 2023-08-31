The summer holidays are coming to an end and children across Merseyside are preparing to return to education or begin their primary school journeys for the first time.
Wirral is home to more than 100 primary schools, including special schools and independents, but which ones are the best according to Ofsted?
Below, in alphabetical order, are all 16 of Wirral’s ‘outstanding’ primary schools, according to Ofsted inspectors. Please note, some of the institutions listed have not had an Ofsted inspection for a number of years.
1. Brackenwood Infant School
Published in July 2010, the Ofsted report for Brackenwood Infant School reads: “This outstanding school has maintained its high quality over three inspections during which time it has provided many young children with an excellent start to their education." Photo: Google Street View
2. Clare Mount Specialist Sports College
Published in January 2022, the Ofsted report for Clare Mount Specialist Sports College reads: “Pupils achieve well at this highly ambitious school. They feel happy and safe in school. Skilled staff ensure that pupils’ varying special educational needs and/or disabilities are appropriately catered for. Relationships between staff and pupils are strong and supportive." Photo: Google Street View
3. Elleray Park School
Published in June 2023, the Ofsted report for Elleray Park School reads: “Elleray Park School is an inspiring place to be. Pupils, and children in the early years, flourish. Each day, they are greeted with a warm smile and a friendly face. Pupils benefit from strong, caring relationships with staff who know them extremely well.” Photo: Getty Images - Illustrative purposes only.
4. Gilbrook School
Published in November 2017, the Ofsted report for Gilbrook School reads: “This school continues to be outstanding. The leadership team has maintained the outstanding quality of education in the school since the last inspection. Gilbrook School is a truly unique place to be, whether you are a pupil, parent or member of staff. You make sure that everyone gets the support needed to be the best that they can be.” Photo: Ben Birchall - Illustrative purposes only.