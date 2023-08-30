Children across Merseyside are preparing to return to school this week and many will be beginning their primary school journey.
Liverpool is home to more than 100 primary schools, including special schools and independents, but which ones are the best according to Ofsted?
Below, in alphabetical order, are all 31 of Liverpool’s ‘outstanding’ primary schools, according to Ofsted inspectors. Please note, some of the institutions listed have not had an Ofsted inspection for a number of years.
1. All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School
Published in June 2015, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: “This is a school that has improved significantly since the last inspection and now provides an outstanding education for its pupils. All Saints is at the heart of its community. It is led by an inspirational headteacher and very ably supported by senior leaders, middle leaders and governors." Photo: Google Street View
2. Auckland College
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: “the independent school standards are met. Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education.” The school had an additional inspection in March 2022. Photo: Google Street View
3. Bank View High School (all ages)
Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Bank View High School reads: “Leaders check diligently on the quality of teaching. They use a variety of different approaches to ensure that they have very detailed and up-to-date knowledge of the standard of teaching throughout the school. The systems used to monitor teaching ensure that teachers receive support and challenge to improve their practice. The least- experienced teachers continue to require this support.” Photo: Bank View High School
4. Booker Avenue Infant School
Published in February 2014, the Ofsted report for Booker Avenue Infant School states: “Governors are passionately committed to the school. They provide fair and robust challenge and methodically hold the school to account.
Parents overwhelmingly agree that the school provides an outstanding education for their children.” Photo: Google Street View