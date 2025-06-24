21 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool and Merseyside have been handed new Ofsted reports and ratings this May and June.
Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.
State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped.
But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.
Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Merseyside to receive new Ofsted reports in May and June, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?
1. Stanley High School, Fleetwood Road, Southport
Published on June 24, the Ofsted report for Stanley High School states: "Pupils feel a growing sense of belonging to this school. For instance, they spoke excitedly
about participating in a range of whole school recognition and celebration events. Pupils
said it brought the school community together in a joyful way. They benefit from effective
support. Pupils know that staff care for them. Pupils resoundingly told inspectors that they
feel safe in school." The school is rated as 'requires improvement' in all key categories. | Google Street View
2. Matthew Arnold Primary School, Dingle Lane, Liverpool
Published on June 23, the Ofsted report for Matthew Arnold Primary School states: "Evidence gathered during this ungraded (section 8) inspection suggests that aspects of
the school's work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection. The school's next inspection will be a graded inspection." The school is currently rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google
3. St Hugh's Catholic Primary School, Earle Road, Liverpool
Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for St Hugh's Catholic Primary School states: "The school creates a vibrant and inclusive environment where pupils feel safe and happy.
Positive relationships between staff and pupils make all feel welcome and a part of the St
Hugh’s family. Many pupils come from different countries at various times during the year
and return home for long periods of time. Despite this, pupils still feel that they are a part
of the school and are eager to return." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories. | Google Street View
4. Fazakerley Primary School, Formosa Drive, Liverpool
Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for Fazakerley Primary School states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school each morning. Staff and pupils greet one another warmly
as the day starts at this friendly and welcoming school. Staff know pupils and their
families very well. Pupils are very proud to attend this school." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories other than behaviour & attitudes and personal development, which are 'outstanding'. | Google Street View
