3 . St Hugh's Catholic Primary School, Earle Road, Liverpool

Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for St Hugh's Catholic Primary School states: "The school creates a vibrant and inclusive environment where pupils feel safe and happy. Positive relationships between staff and pupils make all feel welcome and a part of the St Hugh’s family. Many pupils come from different countries at various times during the year and return home for long periods of time. Despite this, pupils still feel that they are a part of the school and are eager to return." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories. | Google Street View