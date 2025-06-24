21 Merseyside primary and secondary schools receive new Ofsted ratings - see the latest scores

By Emma Dukes

Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:53 BST

Discover how Merseyside's primary and secondary schools scored in the latest Ofsted inspections. Find out which schools excelled and which were judged to need improvements.

21 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool and Merseyside have been handed new Ofsted reports and ratings this May and June.

Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.

State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped.

But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Merseyside to receive new Ofsted reports in May and June, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?

Published on June 24, the Ofsted report for Stanley High School states: "Pupils feel a growing sense of belonging to this school. For instance, they spoke excitedly about participating in a range of whole school recognition and celebration events. Pupils said it brought the school community together in a joyful way. They benefit from effective support. Pupils know that staff care for them. Pupils resoundingly told inspectors that they feel safe in school." The school is rated as 'requires improvement' in all key categories.

1. Stanley High School, Fleetwood Road, Southport

Published on June 24, the Ofsted report for Stanley High School states: "Pupils feel a growing sense of belonging to this school. For instance, they spoke excitedly about participating in a range of whole school recognition and celebration events. Pupils said it brought the school community together in a joyful way. They benefit from effective support. Pupils know that staff care for them. Pupils resoundingly told inspectors that they feel safe in school." The school is rated as 'requires improvement' in all key categories. | Google Street View

Published on June 23, the Ofsted report for Matthew Arnold Primary School states: "Evidence gathered during this ungraded (section 8) inspection suggests that aspects of the school's work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection. The school's next inspection will be a graded inspection." The school is currently rated 'good' in all key categories.

2. Matthew Arnold Primary School, Dingle Lane, Liverpool

Published on June 23, the Ofsted report for Matthew Arnold Primary School states: "Evidence gathered during this ungraded (section 8) inspection suggests that aspects of the school's work may not be as strong as at the time of the previous inspection. The school's next inspection will be a graded inspection." The school is currently rated 'good' in all key categories. | Google

Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for St Hugh's Catholic Primary School states: "The school creates a vibrant and inclusive environment where pupils feel safe and happy. Positive relationships between staff and pupils make all feel welcome and a part of the St Hugh’s family. Many pupils come from different countries at various times during the year and return home for long periods of time. Despite this, pupils still feel that they are a part of the school and are eager to return." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories.

3. St Hugh's Catholic Primary School, Earle Road, Liverpool

Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for St Hugh's Catholic Primary School states: "The school creates a vibrant and inclusive environment where pupils feel safe and happy. Positive relationships between staff and pupils make all feel welcome and a part of the St Hugh’s family. Many pupils come from different countries at various times during the year and return home for long periods of time. Despite this, pupils still feel that they are a part of the school and are eager to return." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories. | Google Street View

Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for Fazakerley Primary School states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school each morning. Staff and pupils greet one another warmly as the day starts at this friendly and welcoming school. Staff know pupils and their families very well. Pupils are very proud to attend this school." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories other than behaviour & attitudes and personal development, which are 'outstanding'.

4. Fazakerley Primary School, Formosa Drive, Liverpool

Published on June 20, the Ofsted report for Fazakerley Primary School states: "Pupils enjoy coming to school each morning. Staff and pupils greet one another warmly as the day starts at this friendly and welcoming school. Staff know pupils and their families very well. Pupils are very proud to attend this school." The school is rated as 'good' in all key categories other than behaviour & attitudes and personal development, which are 'outstanding'. | Google Street View

