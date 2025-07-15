Castleway Primary School on the Wirral has been recognised as one of just eight National Inclusion Champions.

An award-winning Wirral school has earned yet another accolade, recognising its passion for celebrating diversity.

Judged as good in all areas by Ofsted, Castleway Primary School boasts a long list of accolades including ‘Wirral School of the Year’ at this year’s Wirral Education Awards and a Silver Award in the recent Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Now, the Moreton primary school has been named as one of just eight National Inclusion Champions by IQM, and the only one in Merseyside.

The IQM says each of the schools demonstrated excellence in inclusive practice and created welcoming schools where “diversity is cherished and celebrated”.

Castleway's 'thank a teacher assembly' in June. | Submitted

Joe McCann, CEO of IQM added: “We are now in the third year of the award, and we continue to be blown away by the exemplary inclusive practice happening in IQM schools.

“They have shown that inclusion is front and centre of daily life in their schools, and that every child, teacher, and parent should thrive in an environment that is eager to support them.”

Castleway headteacher Stuart Mycroft said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to be named one of IQM’s National Inclusion Champions for 2025/26 – one of only eight schools in the whole country.

“At Castleway, inclusion isn’t just a word on a wall or a hashtag used on the socials – it’s in everything we do.

“We’re incredibly proud that IQM recognised our school as a place where diversity is celebrated, everyone is welcome, and no one is left behind. Being chosen to help spread the message of inclusion across the UK is a huge honour – and we can’t wait to fly the flag (probably quite literally!) for what it means to be a truly inclusive school.”