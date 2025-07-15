If you’re hoping to find a new, furry family member - look no further. There are dozens of adorable puppies and delightful dogs searching for loving homes in and around Liverpool who could be perfect for you.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt?
Below are 15 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Toby - Border Collie
Toby can live with children over 16 and will need to be the only dog. He can be left by himself for two or three hours once settled and is house trained. | RSPCA
2. Bess - Cockapoo
Bess is a sweet five year old cockapoo who is a looking for a new home with children 10 and over. She is housetrained and can be left for 1 -2 hours once she has had time to settle in. She could share her new home with a well matched dog pending successful meets at the centre but no cats or small Furies as she has habit of chasing these when out and about. Bess can be a little restless while traveling in the car and this should be built up over time. Bess does have some ongoing skin and ear issues which will require ongoing medication and future vet visits to keep her skin in good shape. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Bella - Shih Tzu
Bella is a Shih Tzu. Bella can live with children aged 14 and over and another quiet dog. She is house trained and can be left alone for an hour or two without worry. Potential adopters should consider the cost of regular trips to the groomers to maintain Bella’s coat. Bella does have some spinal pain that requires ongoing medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Toby - Bulldog cross
Toby is a Bulldog cross. He can live with high school aged children but needs to be the only pet as he is so boisterous. He isn't fully house trained and will need someone at home with him most of the day. Toby has hip dysplasia. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
