The 17 best performing Liverpool schools and colleges based on A Level results

Teenagers across the country will receive their A Level results next week, with this year’s results day falling on Thursday, August 14.
With this in mind, we have scoured the latest available data or all the sixth forms and colleges across Liverpool, and analysed their progress scores for A levels.
These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at each school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England. These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.
Take a look at the 17 Liverpool schools and colleges with the highest A Level progress scores below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.