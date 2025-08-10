The 17 best performing Liverpool schools and colleges based on A Level results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Explore the schools and colleges in Liverpool with the highest A Level performance, ahead of A Level Results Day 2025.

Teenagers across the country will receive their A Level results next week, with this year’s results day falling on Thursday, August 14.

With this in mind, we have scoured the latest available data or all the sixth forms and colleges across Liverpool, and analysed their progress scores for A levels.

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at each school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England. These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

Take a look at the 17 Liverpool schools and colleges with the highest A Level progress scores below.

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.76, which is 'well above average'.

1. University of Liverpool Mathematics School

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.76, which is 'well above average'. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.32, which is 'above average'.

2. Archbishop Beck Catholic College

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.32, which is 'above average'. | Google Street View

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.26, which is 'above average'.

3. King David High School

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.26, which is 'above average'. | Google

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.21, which is 'average'.

4. Notre Dame Catholic College

A Level Progress Score for the 2023/2024 school year of 0.21, which is 'average'. | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

