Sefton is home to a number of brilliant primary schools, with eleven currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors. But, which schools rank the best academically?

According to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, 16 primary schools in Sefton have at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected academic standard in Key Stage 2. Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

On April 16, parents will find out whether their children have secured a place at their preferred primary school, with many basing their decisions last September on school performance. Sadly, some pupils may not be given a place at their first-choice school but appeals can be made or they will be given a place at a school which closely matches the preferred schools included in the application.

With that in mind, here are the 16 best-performing Sefton primary schools ranked by educational achievement. Take a look below and let us know whether your child’s school (or school to be) made the list.

1 . St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Lydiate, Sefton For the academic year 2022/2023, St Thomas Church of England Primary School in Lydiate had 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School, Formby, Sefton For the academic year 2022/2023, Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School in Formby had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Summerhill Primary School, Maghull, Sefton For the academic year 2022/2023, Summerhill Primary School in Maghull had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: dglimages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only