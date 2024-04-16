Liverpool is home to some excellent primary schools, with Ofsted inspectors rating nine as Outstanding as of 2024. However, concerns have been raised about the regulatory body’s single-word judgements on its four-point scale, ranging from 'inadequate' to 'outstanding'.

Another way to see how schools rank against each other is to use government data analysis of the academic performance of pupils. According to Department of Education data for the academic year 2022/2023, the primary schools below rank the best for the percentage of pupils meeting the expected academic standard.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

From Tuesday, April 16, parents and guardians will find out if their child has been allocated a place at their preferred primary school ahead of the September intake later this year.

So with that in mind, here are the 12 best-performing Liverpool primary schools ranked by educational attainment. Take a look and see whether your child’s school is on the list…

1 . Woolton Primary School Woolton Primary School, located on Out Lane, has 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: RCH Photographic - stock.adobe.com

2 . Sudley Junior School This school became Sudley Primary School in September 2023 following the closure closure of Sudley Infant School and Sudley Junior School. Located on Aigburth Road, the junior school had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery St Sebastian's Catholic Primary School and Nursery, located on Holly Road, has 84% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View