The 11 best-performing Wirral primary schools ranked by educational attainment as school places are allocated

Here we reveal the best-performing Wirral primary schools, ranked by educational achievement.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Apr 2024, 10:58 BST

Wirral has a host of fantastic primary schools, with 14 currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors. But, which schools rank the best academically?

According to Government data for the academic year 2022/2023, eleven primary schools on the Wirral have at least 70% of pupils meeting the expected academic standard in Key Stage 2. Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

On April 16, parents will find out whether their children have secured a place at their preferred primary school, with many basing their decisions last September on school performance. Sadly, some pupils may not be given a place at their first-choice school but appeals can be made or they will be given a place at a school which closely matches the preferred schools included in the application. With that in mind, here are the 11 best-performing Wirral primary schools ranked by educational achievement. Take a look below and let us know whether your child’s school (or school to be) made the list.

1. Thornton Hough Primary School, Thornton Hough, Wirral

2. Dawpool CofE Primary School, Thurstaston, Wirral

3. Poulton Lancelyn Primary School, Bebington, Wirral

4. Great Meols Primary School, Meols, Wirral

