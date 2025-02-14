On Thursday (February 13), the government released its latest performance data for sixth form schools and colleges across the country. We have created a league table of the best-performing secondary schools and colleges in Liverpool based on the new results. The latest performance figures refer to the 2023-2024 school year.
They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. The overall ‘average grades’ their students achieved across their A Level entries have also been included.
- Liverpool's 26 best top-performing primary schools according to 2024 SAT scores and Ofsted reports
Here were the 16 best-performing sixth forms and colleges in Liverpool: