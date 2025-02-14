Liverpool's 16 best-performing state secondary schools, sixth forms and colleges for A Level results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Feb 2025, 09:02 BST

Explore Liverpool's 16 best-performing state sixth form schools and colleges for A Levels. Discover the top schools and their latest results.

On Thursday (February 13), the government released its latest performance data for sixth form schools and colleges across the country. We have created a league table of the best-performing secondary schools and colleges in Liverpool based on the new results. The latest performance figures refer to the 2023-2024 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. The overall ‘average grades’ their students achieved across their A Level entries have also been included.

Here were the 16 best-performing sixth forms and colleges in Liverpool:

In the 2023/24 academic year, the University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-.

1. University of Liverpool Mathematics School, Liverpool

In the 2023/24 academic year, the University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied

In the 2023/24 academic year, the Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-.

2. The Blue Coat School, Wavertree

In the 2023/24 academic year, the Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

In the 2023/24 academic year, The Studio School had an A Level point score of 37.75 - giving it an average grade of B-.

3. The Studio School Liverpool, Liverpool

In the 2023/24 academic year, The Studio School had an A Level point score of 37.75 - giving it an average grade of B-. | Google

In the 2023/24 academic year, North Liverpool Academy had an A Level point score of 36.19 - giving it an average grade of B-.

4. North Liverpool Academy, Everton

In the 2023/24 academic year, North Liverpool Academy had an A Level point score of 36.19 - giving it an average grade of B-. | Google Street View

