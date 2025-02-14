On Thursday (February 13), the government released its latest performance data for sixth form schools and colleges across the country. We have created a league table of the best-performing secondary schools and colleges in Liverpool based on the new results. The latest performance figures refer to the 2023-2024 school year.

They have been ranked by their A Level performance point scores, a unique measurement derived from students’ A Level results that gives them a score out of 60. The overall ‘average grades’ their students achieved across their A Level entries have also been included.

Here were the 16 best-performing sixth forms and colleges in Liverpool:

1 . University of Liverpool Mathematics School, Liverpool In the 2023/24 academic year, the University of Liverpool Mathematics School had an A Level point score of 47.66 - giving it an average grade of A-. | University of Liverpool Maths School/Supplied

2 . The Blue Coat School, Wavertree In the 2023/24 academic year, the Blue Coat School had an A Level point score of 45.19 - giving it an average grade of A-. | Google

3 . The Studio School Liverpool, Liverpool In the 2023/24 academic year, The Studio School had an A Level point score of 37.75 - giving it an average grade of B-. | Google

4 . North Liverpool Academy, Everton In the 2023/24 academic year, North Liverpool Academy had an A Level point score of 36.19 - giving it an average grade of B-. | Google Street View