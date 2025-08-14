The Blue Coat School in Wavertree was in full celebration this morning as students received their A Level results.

44 students achieved straight A/A*s across all their subjects, with 15 securing solely A*s across the exams that they sat. As a result, around a dozen students will likely be heading to an Oxbridge university.

Kevin Sexton, Headteacher at The Blue Coat School, said: “Results days are always such a milestone moment for our students. The fact that 100s of the exams sat resulted in our students securing the very top grades is testament to their hard work, talents and dedication – they are an impressive group of young people.

“What is really pleasing is that so many of them are leaving us with the aspiration to go on and help others. Over a sixth of this year’s cohorts have opted to read Medicine, Veterinary Science or Dentistry at university.”

Twins Harsan (L) and Harsha (R) with The Blue Coat School headteacher Kevin Sexton. | The Blue Coat School

One such family was the Govinath twins, Harsha and Harsan. Collectively they secured two A*s, two As and three Bs – and will both be heading to separate universities to study Medicine.

Harsan, who is partially deaf, said: “All through my life I have had the support of brilliant medical professionals. They have treated me with real care – and I thought it was only right to try and give something back. I am delighted to be heading off to Aston University.”

Harsha was also inspired to enter the medical profession after watching a medical team save lives on a programme about Guatemala. “The doctors were so focused and kind, and I thought I want to make a difference like that.”

Ben Dooley secured A*s, and has been accepted to read Physics at Oxford. He said: “The school has been excellent. What has really helped is being with a group of friends who have helped push each other to achieve our best. I am delighted.”

Jasmine Chen, who achieved one A* and two As had more immediate goals. “I am delighted to have got a place at Newcastle studying languages, but what I want more than anything now is a full English breakfast! I was so nervous and hadn’t eaten!”