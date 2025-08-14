Flunking my A Levels was the best thing to happen in my life

A Level results don’t have to be the be all and end all.

A Level Results Day 2025 is here and we have been out asking the people of Liverpool: What would you say to young people getting their A Level results – especially those who are worried about what it means for their future?

Here’s what you had to say...

“For me it was so stressful and I thought of my life was going to be over. I didn't get into the uni that I wanted to nd then I had to move to Leeds and it completely changed me as a person. I felt a lot more confident. I felt it easier to meet new people.The mates who I met in Leeds were very international and very open so that encouraged me to travel, to live abroad.”

“I don't see why they should worry. I don't see why they should make themselves ill. You don't need to go to university. There’s loads of careers.”

“The best possible thing to do is not to worry because I think a lot of the times people who've gone to university, they've tried to get a job that they want to do, they've always ended up on a totally different scale of the job that you're going to be applying for. I think it's just your luck.”

“I flunked my A Levels but for me it was the best thing that ever happened in my life. All my family say that as well. So if you fail your A Llevels or you don't do as well as you expected, it's not the end of the world.”

Keep up with the latest Merseyside results day news with our LIVE blog here.