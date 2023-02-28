These local schools have impressed Ofsted and been ranked as ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’.

March 1 marks National Offer Day, when parents and children across the region find out where they will begin their secondary school journey.

A joyus day for many, it can also be a stressful day for some parents or carers, with their children not being accepted into their first choice school.

However, if your child is not offered a place at any of the preferred schools listed on your application, the council will offer places at alernative schools.

So to help with deciding on an alternative school, or to see how your child’s soon-to-be institution ranks against others, we’ve complied a list of all the highest rated secondary schools in Liverpool - ranked ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, up to March 2023.

Grades are based on overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

1 . Liverpool's best secondary schools, according to Ofsted These schools are rated 'outstanding' or 'good' by Ofsted inspectors.

2 . Archbishop Blanch Church of England High School - Outstanding Published in October 2020, the Ofsted report for Archbishop Blanch reads: "Pupils and students are exceptionally proud to be part of such a close-knit, friendly and welcoming school community. They thoroughly enjoy coming to school and they thrive in all that they do. The pupils and students to whom we spoke said that they feel very safe. They are extremely well cared for."

3 . Auckland College - Oustanding Published in April 2019, the Ofsted report for Auckland College states: "the independent school standards are met.  Due to excellent teaching, pupils exhibit exceptionally positive attitudes to learning. They become confident, resilient learners. Teachers and teaching assistants enable pupils to realise their full potential and prepare them very well for the next stage of their education."

4 . The Belvedere Academy - Outstanding Published in January 2015, the Ofsted report for The Belvedere Academy states: "Students' achievement is outstanding. Students make rapid progress in a wide range of subjects.  Teaching is of a high quality. Teachers have high expectations of all students. Students regularly enter into a detailed dialogue with their teachers about how to improve their work, are challenged further, and make rapid and sustained progress as a result."