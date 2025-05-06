13 primary and secondary schools across Liverpool have being handed new Ofsted reports and ratings in recent months.

Some schools were visited by Ofsted inspectors for non-graded monitoring visits, while others were given new ratings after full inspections.

State-funded schools in England no longer receive Ofsted’s single headline grades, also known as single word judgements, after the measure was scrapped. But, they are still given ratings for five key categories, which are as follows: The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Below are all of the primary and secondary schools in Liverpool to receive new Ofsted reports in March and April 2025, and how they fared. How did your child’s school do?

1 . All Saints' Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School, Oakfield, Anfield L4 Published on April 30, the Ofsted report for All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School states: "All Saints is a welcoming and friendly haven. Warm and positive relationships underpin this caring learning community. The school’s aim to ‘shine brighter together’ is lived out each school day." It received 'good' ratings for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management. It was rated 'outstanding' for personal development and early years provision. | Google Street View

2 . King's Leadership Phoenix Academy, Wavertree Technology Park, Liverpool L13 Published on April 29, the Ofsted report for King's Leadership Phoenix Academy states: "Pupils who attend this school have the opportunity to reset their attitudes to learning. They get the attention and support they need to succeed." It was rated as 'good' in all key categories other than personal development, which was 'outstanding'. | Google Street View

3 . New Park Primary School, Boaler Street, Liverpool L6 Published on April 29, the Ofsted report for New Park states: "Pupils, rightly, feel part of this welcoming and diverse school community. They appreciate their positive relationships with staff and each other." It was rated as 'good' in all key categories. | Google

4 . The Trinity Catholic Academy, Titchfield Street, Vauxhall L5 Published on April 29, the Ofsted report for The Trinity Catholic Academy states: "Pupils value highly the care and support that they receive from their teachers and other school staff." It was rated as 'good' in all key categories. | Google