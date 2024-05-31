The best performing primary schools in Sefton have been ranked based on the latest academic performance data for key subjects.

We’ve analysed the government data - for the 2022/23 academic year - to reveal the top Sefton primary schools, with the highest reading, writing and maths scores achieved at the end of Key Stage Two.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 19 top Sefton schools based on academic performance. Did your child’s school make the list?

1 . St Thomas Church of England Primary School, Lydiate, Sefton For the academic year 2022/2023, St Thomas Church of England Primary School, located on Kenyons Lane, had 94% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

2 . Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School, Formby, Sefton For the academic year 2022/2023, Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School, located on Bull Cop, had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Summerhill Primary School, Maghull, Sefton For the academic year 2022/2023, Summerhill Primary School, located on Poverty Lane, had 87% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: dglimages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only