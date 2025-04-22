Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Schools across Merseyside have earned top awards for their students’ creative, sustainable product designs.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School teams attended Unilever’s STEM Showcase and completed activities that introduced them to formulation, packaging, the environment and more. Following this, students had the opportunity to design their own environmentally friendly product over three months and present their ideas to Unilever’s expert judging panel at an Assessment and Awards Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools across the region came together last month to showcase their students’ sustainable product designs, with one being crowned the overall winner of the Unilever Bright Future Award.

Bellerive FCJ Catholic College. | All About Futures / All About STEM

Liverpool’s Bellerive FCJ Catholic College impressed the judges and won first place with a natural balm to tackle hyperhidrosis. Not only did they prototype their product design, but they also formulated and created it in preparation for their project presentation.

King’s Leadership Academy Hawthornes in Bootle came second with their Samurai Shampoo bar and Weatherhead High School in Wirral came third for their reusable face mask, Kelp Kiss. Several other schools in and around Merseyside also earned the special awards below.

Technical Award & Communication Award: Bishop Heber High School (Cheshire)

Consumer Award: St Anselm’s College (Prenton)

Innovation Award: The Studio School Liverpool, Liverpool Life Sciences UTC (Liverpool)

Sustainability Award: Maghull High School (Maghull)

Digital Award: Wirral Grammar School for Girls (Bebington)

Access & Inclusion Award: Bellerive FCJ Catholic College (Liverpool)