Merseyside schools shine at Unilever Bright Future Awards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last November, All About Futures (All About STEM) invited schools to take part in the Unilever Bright Future Programme hosted by Unilever Port Sunlight.
School teams attended Unilever’s STEM Showcase and completed activities that introduced them to formulation, packaging, the environment and more. Following this, students had the opportunity to design their own environmentally friendly product over three months and present their ideas to Unilever’s expert judging panel at an Assessment and Awards Day.
Schools across the region came together last month to showcase their students’ sustainable product designs, with one being crowned the overall winner of the Unilever Bright Future Award.
Liverpool’s Bellerive FCJ Catholic College impressed the judges and won first place with a natural balm to tackle hyperhidrosis. Not only did they prototype their product design, but they also formulated and created it in preparation for their project presentation.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
King’s Leadership Academy Hawthornes in Bootle came second with their Samurai Shampoo bar and Weatherhead High School in Wirral came third for their reusable face mask, Kelp Kiss. Several other schools in and around Merseyside also earned the special awards below.
- Technical Award & Communication Award: Bishop Heber High School (Cheshire)
- Consumer Award: St Anselm’s College (Prenton)
- Innovation Award: The Studio School Liverpool, Liverpool Life Sciences UTC (Liverpool)
- Sustainability Award: Maghull High School (Maghull)
- Digital Award: Wirral Grammar School for Girls (Bebington)
- Access & Inclusion Award: Bellerive FCJ Catholic College (Liverpool)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.