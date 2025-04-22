Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool is set to be transformed into a Hollywood-ready destination this spring, in honour of Radio 1’s Big Weekend being staged in the city.

Liverpool ONE is teaming up with Royal Albert Dock to bring a touch of glamour to the city in the lead-up to major BBC festival, which will see some of the biggest artists in the world and exciting emerging artists perform in Sefton Park.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will run from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25, with acts performing across four stages: Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

Liverpool ONE 'Walk of Stars'. | Liverpool ONE

From May 2 to 26, a ‘Walk of Stars’ will take over the streets between Liverpool ONE and Royal Albert Dock, featuring over 70 stars honouring this year’s Radio 1’s Big Weekend performers. Each star marks an artist set to appear at the festival – the perfect selfie spot for music fans heading into a huge month of live music.

During the three days of the festival, a karaoke truck will take over Liverpool ONE’s Thomas Steers Way, while Royal Albert Dock will bring back its iconic Time to Shine podiums in front of the Martin Luther King Jr. Building. There will also be entertainment hosted by award-winning radio personality Leanne Campbell from 1.00-5.00pm.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “Showcasing local talent and putting the spotlight on our city’s thriving music scene is something we’re extremely passionate about at Liverpool ONE.

“There’s already a lot of excitement about Radio 1’s Big Weekend coming to Liverpool and I have no doubt that, as a city, we’ll throw a great party for everyone!”