Treasured Liverpool jewellers Wongs announces 'biggest news in 45 years'
One of Liverpool’s most treasured family businesses has announced its ‘biggest news’ ever.
Wongs, a cherished jewellers where “Liverpool gets engaged”, was created over 45 years ago by Brian Wong. The jewellery shop, which is located in the Whitechapel area of the city centre, is known for its hand-crafted diamond engagement rings.
The store and workshop have been in several locations across the city, with the flagship store at Whitechapel opening in 2010. Now, the award-winning jewellers have revealed they are expanding outside of Liverpool for the first time.
Sharing the exciting news on social media on Tuesday (April 22), the team at Wongs said: “Something huge just dropped. We’re officially landing in Manchester Arndale — and yes, this is our biggest news in our 45 years.”
The new store promises the “same iconic sparkle” as the Liverpool site and is set to open in the summer of 2025.
Wongs added: “We can’t wait to bring the magic (and the rings) to MCR.”
