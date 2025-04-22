Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning jewellers Wongs announce their ‘biggest news in 45 years’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Liverpool’s most treasured family businesses has announced its ‘biggest news’ ever.

Wongs, a cherished jewellers where “Liverpool gets engaged”, was created over 45 years ago by Brian Wong. The jewellery shop, which is located in the Whitechapel area of the city centre, is known for its hand-crafted diamond engagement rings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store and workshop have been in several locations across the city, with the flagship store at Whitechapel opening in 2010. Now, the award-winning jewellers have revealed they are expanding outside of Liverpool for the first time.

Wongs Jewellers Liverpool is a family run jewellers which first opened in 1979. The store and workshop has been in several locations across the city, with the flagship store at Whitechapel opening in 2010. | Wongs Jewellers Liverpool

Sharing the exciting news on social media on Tuesday (April 22), the team at Wongs said: “Something huge just dropped. We’re officially landing in Manchester Arndale — and yes, this is our biggest news in our 45 years.”

The new store promises the “same iconic sparkle” as the Liverpool site and is set to open in the summer of 2025.

Wongs added: “We can’t wait to bring the magic (and the rings) to MCR.”