3 . St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School (Knowsley) - Good

Published in February 2023, the Ofsted report for St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School states: “Pupils, and children in the early years, told inspectors that they feel happy and safe at school. They said that there is always an adult who they can go to if needed. Pupils also know that they can post a note in the worry box. Leaders deal effectively with any bullying or unkindness. Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ learning and behaviour. This includes those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils behave well in lessons and around school. They work hard and achieve well.”