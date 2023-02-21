These local institutions were recently visited by Ofsted inspectors.
Merseyside has a range of excellent primary and secondary schools, which have received ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ ratings. However, some aren’t doing quite as well.
These are all of the local schools which have recieved Ofsted ratings in 2023 so far.
1. Kingsley Community School (Liverpool) - Good
Published in February 2023, the Ofsted report for Kingsley Community School states: “Pupils understand and appreciate that teachers have extremely high expectations, both of their behaviour and their academic success. Pupils and children in the early years settle quickly into the clear routines that leaders provide for them. Leaders deal with bullying quickly and effectively. Pupils who spoke to the inspector said that staff never tolerate it. Pupils treat each other with patience and respect. They enjoy the praise and recognition that they receive for their achievements."
2. Northway Primary and Nursery School (Liverpool) - Requires Improvement
Published in February 2023, the Ofsted report for Northway Primary and Nursery School reads: “Most pupils said that behaviour in lessons and around the school has improved. They appreciate leaders’ efforts to increase staff’s expectations of pupils’ conduct. The youngest children behave well. Most pupils listen attentively to their teachers. However, despite these improvements, some staff do not have equally high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. Some pupils do not behave as well as they should."
3. St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School (Knowsley) - Good
Published in February 2023, the Ofsted report for St Joseph the Worker Catholic Primary School states: “Pupils, and children in the early years, told inspectors that they feel happy and safe
at school. They said that there is always an adult who they can go to if needed.
Pupils also know that they can post a note in the worry box. Leaders deal effectively
with any bullying or unkindness.
Leaders have high expectations for pupils’ learning and behaviour. This includes
those pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils behave
well in lessons and around school. They work hard and achieve well.”
4. Arnot St Mary C of E Primary School (Liverpool) - Good
Published in January 2023, the Ofsted report for Arnot St Mary reads: “Pupils, and children in the early years, are happy, safe and confident. They live and breathe the school’s mission to be ‘Ready, Kind and Safe’. Pupils also respect and welcome diversity and difference. They are caring of each other and recognise when their peers may need additional support and help. Pupils talked enthusiastically about their school and about making friends."