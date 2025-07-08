This is how Sefton secondary schools performed in their latest maths and English GCSEs.

Progress 8 scores remain the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, however, the Department for Education (DFE) also publishes the raw percentage performance for English and maths - which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, similar to a grade C.

Referring to Department for Education data for GCSE exams sat in the summer of 2024, the grade system runs from 9, which is the highest grade and loosely equivalent to an A*, to 1, which is the lowest, equivalent to a G.

See how your child’s school performed below. Special schools have not been included. Data for some schools was unavailable.

1 . St Mary's College, Crosby 72.8% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 81 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google

2 . Formby High School, Formby 59.4% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 192 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Formby High School

3 . Birkdale High School, Birkdale 53.6% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 179 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google Street View

4 . Greenback High School, Southport 52.3% of pupils achieved Grade 5 or above in English & maths GCSEs. There were 214 pupils at the end of Key Stage Four. | Google Street View