Merseyside primary schools ranked 2024: Top 16 primary schools in St Helens based on latest performance data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jun 2024, 11:45 BST

Pupils at these St Helens primary schools met the ‘expected standard’ at the end of Key Stage Two.

The top, best performing primary schools in St Helens have been ranked based on the latest academic performance data for core subjects.

We’ve analysed the official government data - for the 2022/23 academic year - to reveal the top Sefton primary schools, with the highest reading, writing and maths scores achieved at the end of Key Stage Two.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard’.

- Get the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails

Top 23 primary schools in Liverpool based on latest performance data | Top 11 primary schools in Wirral based on latest performance data

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 16 top St Helens schools based on academic performance. Did your child’s school make the list? (Please note, the schools listed come under the St Helens local authority).

Bleak Hill Primary School, located on Hamilton Road, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. Bleak Hill Primary School, St Helens

Bleak Hill Primary School, located on Hamilton Road, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School, located on Barton Close, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School, St Helens

St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School, located on Barton Close, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Longton Lane Community Primary School, located on Longton Lane, has 82% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. Longton Lane Community Primary School, St Helens

Longton Lane Community Primary School, located on Longton Lane, has 82% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Eaves Primary School, located on Eaves Lane, has 80% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Eaves Primary School, St Helens

Eaves Primary School, located on Eaves Lane, has 80% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsPrimary Schools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.