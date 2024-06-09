The top, best performing primary schools in St Helens have been ranked based on the latest academic performance data for core subjects.

We’ve analysed the official government data - for the 2022/23 academic year - to reveal the top Sefton primary schools, with the highest reading, writing and maths scores achieved at the end of Key Stage Two.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the 16 top St Helens schools based on academic performance. Did your child’s school make the list? (Please note, the schools listed come under the St Helens local authority).

1 . Bleak Hill Primary School, St Helens Bleak Hill Primary School, located on Hamilton Road, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

2 . St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School, St Helens St Mary & St Thomas' CofE Primary School, located on Barton Close, has 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View

3 . Longton Lane Community Primary School, St Helens Longton Lane Community Primary School, located on Longton Lane, has 82% of pupils meeting the expected standard. Photo: Google Street View