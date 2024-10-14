Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents at a secondary school in Crosby fear a ‘lost generation’ of students after numerous issues were raised in a scathing Ofsted report. As a result, a number of concerned parents who feel St Michael’s has consistently failed children in their care have spoken out.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, St Michael’s Church of England High School in Crosby received the lowest possible rating by Ofsted after pupils were found to be “playing catch up” and “unprepared for the future”. Inspectors identified numerous shortcomings including concerns about St Michael’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The school was praised for being able to accurately identify SEND needs, but the report is critical of St Michael’s failure to check whether these needs are being met.

As a result of the ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating, the Department for Education (DfE) issued a Termination Warning Notice to the Liverpool Diocesan Schools Trust (LDST), which currently runs the Crosby school. It is understood the Diocese have agreed with the DfE to transfer the school to another academy trust, although nothing has been confirmed at the time of writing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the Trust said they have implemented new policies and new leadership and the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the new headteacher, who took over in April, is delivering significant improvements – a view shared by the parents we spoke to, a spokesperson for LDST and St Michael’s said: “Our new Executive Headteacher has implemented positive changes to create a supportive and high-expectation environment for all.

Jenny Cooper feels let down by St Michael's CofE School and Daved Moorhead said the Crosby school as changed for the worse. | LDRS

“We have enhanced our behaviour management strategy, in consultation with the unions, to create a fair, safe, and respectful environment. We hold high expectations for all students, and are committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

“We improved our support for SEND pupils. We ensure EHCPs are carefully followed and aim to meet the unique needs of each child. We have increased staff training to ensure they’re well-equipped to create an inclusive, understanding environment.”

Jenny Cooper placed her child in St Michael’s after being told it was a good place for SEND provision. Her child had experienced some learning challenges and was subsequently diagnosed with autism and is now on an assessment pathway for ADHD. They’re also applying for an educational health care plan (EHCP) which Jenny hopes will help her child get the support they need. Jenny describes how things started to go wrong at St Michael’s. She said: “After year 7, it was a really negative experience [for my child]. They hated it because there was nothing for them to do and they ended up totally lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the mornings all I hear is ‘I don’t want to go to that place, they don’t help me’. I look in my child’s face sometimes, and they just look scared, like a rabbit in headlights. I dread it every single day. I started to get really concerned and asked the school ‘why are you not helping my child?’ because they don’t know what they should be doing at any time during the school day.

Jenny describes the catch 22 she finds with her child and the school and believes their autism is not managed appropriately and symptoms are defined as ‘bad behaviour’, she added: “It has ruined their self esteem. It’s taken away what little confidence they had.”

Asked about her feelings about how St Michael’s manage children with special educational needs and disabilities, Jenny said: “I think it’s atrocious. Nobody seems to know what to do with kids like mine.”

Jenny said she doesn’t know who will take over the management of St Michael’s from LDST but said whatever happens, she fears it will be too late, she said: “My one big fear is seeing my child leaving school with no education or having had no effective support. We’re talking about a lost generation here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This scenario is familiar to another mum who asked to remain anonymous and whose child started at St Michael’s last year, she said: “My child has several quite severe SEN needs which St Michaels were well aware of. By day two my child was given detention for aggressive behaviour after an altercation with another student. Within the next few weeks my child was given at least three detentions each week for various reasons. Such as not having a clear pencil case. They did have the equipment just not the clear case.

“I am under no illusion that my child’s behaviour left a lot to be desired, but instead of calling myself or dad to discuss things or to ask for our support they just labelled my child a ‘naughty kid’. They were singled out constantly for being loud – my child had hearing difficulties the school were aware of – and for being “wild” even though they know they have ADHD and we were still working with paediatricians to get the right medication dosage. This school failed my child as it has many other children and it needs to be held accountable.”

After being contacted by another mum who asked to remain anonymous, the LDRS explained some of the comments made by other parents about St Michael’s and their claims the school is punishing the behavioural symptoms of SEND pupils, the mum agreed, adding: “They haven’t got the resources to deal with children with SEND or with mental health issues and to truly support them.

“On the one hand, they’re telling me they think that my child’s got ADHD, but then on the other hand, all his suspension notices say ‘complete defiance’. Now, ‘defiance’ is a trait of ADHD. So they’re discriminating against his condition. I am hopeful with the new executive head there at the moment, she only started the end of April, but she’s really good, and you can see some things improving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daved Moorhead is a campaigner for Sefton’s parent group ‘Voice of the Families’ and his child attended St Michael’s up until they left last year. He said conditions at St Michael’s were not always so ‘dire’ and that the school pre-LDST management created a thriving and supportive environment for his SEND child.

Daved added: “My son knew exactly what was expected of him and the Learning Support Unit was great and the staff were so friendly. My child was flourishing there between year 7 and 10, they knew the boundaries which were clearly set and effectively communicated and it was consistent throughout the school.

“After the Trust came in, it was a different school entirely. I’ve never known a place to change overnight. It was like a car crash.”

An issue causing concern for parents recently is centred on how the school manages the needs of children and in particular, the concerns around the toilet pass policy. One mum who also requested to remain anonymous said her child’s learning experience has been very negative and is actually harming them, and said: “My child has come home from school multiple times stinking of wee because every time they asked to go the toilet the teachers have declined and they have ended up weeing themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This issue is also backed up by another parent (also anonymous) who said they have tried to arrange toilet passes because their child has medical issues. The parent added: “Students are not allowed out of class to the toilet without one.

“[My child] suffers from [a medical condition] and teachers have still refused permission to go to the toilet. This is absolutely disgusting. In the end, my child just gets up and goes out of the classroom to the toilet, but is then punished with a 30 minute detention. Just no understanding or consideration.”

When asked to respond to these specific complaints, a spokesperson for St Michael’s confirmed the school has now updated its toilet policy and is committed to ‘upholding the dignity of all students’. The Trust also said it is encouraging those with concerns to get in contact with them and/or the Executive Head directly.