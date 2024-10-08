Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool fighter Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett has won a prestigious accolade in recognition for his inspiring work outside of the ring.

The 29-year-old UFC star was crowned ‘Celebrity of the Year’ at a glittering National Diversity Awards 2024 ceremony hosted by Clare Balding after setting up a charity to raise awareness of men’s mental health and tackle food poverty.

The 13th annual awards ceremony, dubbed the ‘Golden Globes’ of the diversity world, was held at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral on Friday (October 4), with 125 finalists shortlisted in 15 categories.

Pimblett launched The Baddy Foundation in December 2022, with a mission statement to ‘knock out food insecurity and combat the stigma around men’s mental health’. The dad-of-two opened up about his mental health during a post-fight interview, just days after losing a close friend to suicide.

After beating Jordan Leavitt at The O2 Arena in London on July 23, 2022, Pimblett broke down in tears after sharing the news that his friend had taken his own life two days earlier. In his heartfelt speech, Pimblett discussed the importance of talking about mental health and said: “People would rather - I know I would rather - my mate cry on my shoulder rather than go to his funeral next week. So please, let’s get rid of this stigma. And men, start talking.”

Since then, he has become a leading advocate for men’s mental health and has used The Baddy Foundation to support schools, food banks and food service providers, hospitals and mental health providers around Liverpool. Most recently, his foundation donated £25,000 to James’ Place, a charity offering life-saving treatment to suicidal men at its centres in Liverpool, London and Newcastle.

Discussing Pimblett’s activism, a spokesperson for the National Diversity Awards said: “Paddy's candid discussions about his own and others' mental health struggles have deeply resonated within and beyond the MMA community.

“Using his extensive social media following, he has launched campaigns to promote open conversations about mental well-being, partnered with mental health organisations, and participated in awareness events. His raw, relatable approach has inspired many to seek help and speak out about their struggles.”

Speaking of his award win in a statement on LinkedIn, Pimblett’s team, Intensiti Fighter Management, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce that our client, Paddy Pimblett, has been honoured with the Celebrity of the Year award at the 2024 National Diversity Awards. This prestigious recognition is a testament to Paddy’s dedication to raising awareness and taking action in support of mental health, through The Baddy Foundation.

“The National Diversity Awards is one of the UK’s leading platforms celebrating those who are driving meaningful change in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Paddy’s work shines a light on the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly in men, and providing life-saving support to those in need.

“We extend our deepest thanks to everyone involved—from his family and friends who’ve been there every step of the way, to the fans and donors whose ongoing support fuels this mission. This recognition reinforces our collective belief that by coming together, we can create a society where no one suffers in silence.”