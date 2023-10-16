There’s no shortage of fun and affordable activities around Liverpool, ideal for keeping the whole family entertained.

It may feel like the kids have only just gone back to school, but half term is almost here, with schools across Merseyside breaking from October 23 as the region staggers its Autumn break from education.

Sefton are the first borough to break up, with Liverpool closing the school gates from Monday October 30 to Friday November 3.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of fun and affordable activities in and around the city, ideal for keeping the whole family entertained, without breaking the bank.

From Halloween-themed events to educational visits to our host of museums, there’s something for everyone this half term.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we have put together a list of ten family-friendly activities around Liverpool, which are free or cheap to take part in.

1 . Halloween at the Story Barn (The Reader, Calderstones Park) Visit The Reader from October 28 to November 5 for spooky story telling, ghostly games and arts and crafts. Kids cost £5 per ticket, adults are £6 and under 1s go free. Photo: Adobe Stock

2 . Half term family fun at Liverpool Cathedral Liverpool Cathedral is hosting free arts and crafts sessions on October 30. Each family-friendly session is free and lasts up to 45 minutes. All sessions must be pre-booked and each person attending is required to have a ticket. Sessions start at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm. Photo: ink drop - stock.adobe.com

3 . Katumba Halloween Carnival Parade On Saturday, October 28, the iconic Katumba will be putting on a special carnival parade, for Halloween and Black History Month. The carnival will start at 7.30pm on Bold Street and make its way through the city including Church Street, with a finale at Liverpool ONE. It is completely free to watch, however, probably more suited to older children as the drums can be pretty loud! Photo: Liverpool ONE

4 . Spooky Halloween walk at Rice Lane City Farm From 5.30pm on October 28, families can take part in Rice Lane City Farm’s spooky Halloween walk. It is £2 for adults and £1 for kids and dressing up is encouraged! Photo: Adobe Stock