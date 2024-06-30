Top 11 Knowsley primary schools ranked by latest academic progress results

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 30th Jun 2024, 16:52 BST

These Knowsley schools saw pupils meet or exceed the ‘expected standard’ in core subjects.

The best performing primary schools in Knowsley have been ranked based on the latest academic performance data for key subjects.

We’ve analysed the government data - for the 2022/23 academic year - to reveal the top Sefton primary schools, with the highest reading, writing and maths scores achieved at the end of Key Stage Two.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the ‘expected standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Let's take a look at the top eleven Knowsley schools based on academic performance. Did your child’s school make the list?

For the academic year 2022/2023, Blacklow Brow School in Knowsley had 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

1. Blacklow Brow School, Huyton, Knowsley

For the academic year 2022/2023, Cronton Church of England Primary Academy in Knowsley had 83% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

2. Cronton Church of England Primary Academy, Cronton, Knowsley

For the academic year 2022/2023, Malvern Primary School in Huyton had 81% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

3. Malvern Primary School, Huyton, Knowsley

For the academic year 2022/2023, Halewood Church of England Primary Academy in Halewood had 79% of pupils meeting the expected standard.

4. Halewood Church of England Primary Academy, Halewood, Knowsley

