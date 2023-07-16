Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays

Merseyside primary schools ranked 2023: Top 12 best primary schools as named by Sunday Times Parent Power Guide

These are the highest ranked primary schools in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 16th Jul 2023, 14:35 BST

The best performing primary schools in Merseyside - as well as the whole of the UK - for 2023 have been rated, listed, and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide.

The schools were ranked on key areas such as reading, writing, numeracy and SATs. Each primary school was given a score out of 350, drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

Twelve primary schools in Merseyside made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with national rankings ranging from 38th to 482nd.

Many are families plotting the education journey of their little ones for September - following the completion of National Offer Day and the appeals process with the relevant Local Education Authority - so we have drawn together the list of the best schools in the region.

Did your child’s school make the rankings in the Sunday Times’Parent Power Guide for 2023?

*This list is for state primary schools only and does not include independent preparatory schools.

St Cuthbert’s is the highest ranked primary school in Merseyside. It has 240 pupils and a score of 337. It has a national rank of 38th.

1. St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Liverpool

St Cuthbert’s is the highest ranked primary school in Merseyside. It has 240 pupils and a score of 337. It has a national rank of 38th. Photo: David Fuentes - stock.adobe.com

St Thomas of Canterbury is the second highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 205 pupils and a score of 335. It has a national rank of 79th.

2. St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School, St Helens

St Thomas of Canterbury is the second highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 205 pupils and a score of 335. It has a national rank of 79th. Photo: @StThomasofCanterburyCPS/Facebook

Bishop Martin CofE is the third highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 212 pupils and a score of 334. It has a national rank of 134th.

3. Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Liverpool

Bishop Martin CofE is the third highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 212 pupils and a score of 334. It has a national rank of 134th. Photo: dglimages/stock.adobe.com

St John’s CofE is the fourth highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 203 pupils and a score of 334. It has a national rank of 146th.

4. St John’s Church of England Primary School, Waterloo, Sefton

St John’s CofE is the fourth highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 203 pupils and a score of 334. It has a national rank of 146th. Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Primary SchoolsThe Sunday TimesEnglandSchoolsPrimary schoolWritingStandard