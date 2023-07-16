These are the highest ranked primary schools in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

The best performing primary schools in Merseyside - as well as the whole of the UK - for 2023 have been rated, listed, and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide .

The schools were ranked on key areas such as reading, writing, numeracy and SATs. Each primary school was given a score out of 350, drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.

Twelve primary schools in Merseyside made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with national rankings ranging from 38th to 482nd.

Many are families plotting the education journey of their little ones for September - following the completion of National Offer Day and the appeals process with the relevant Local Education Authority - so we have drawn together the list of the best schools in the region.

Did your child’s school make the rankings in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide for 2023?

*This list is for state primary schools only and does not include independent preparatory schools.

1 . St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, Liverpool St Cuthbert’s is the highest ranked primary school in Merseyside. It has 240 pupils and a score of 337. It has a national rank of 38th. Photo: David Fuentes - stock.adobe.com

2 . St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School, St Helens St Thomas of Canterbury is the second highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 205 pupils and a score of 335. It has a national rank of 79th. Photo: @StThomasofCanterburyCPS/Facebook

3 . Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School, Liverpool Bishop Martin CofE is the third highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 212 pupils and a score of 334. It has a national rank of 134th. Photo: dglimages/stock.adobe.com

4 . St John’s Church of England Primary School, Waterloo, Sefton St John’s CofE is the fourth highest rated primary school in Merseyside. It has 203 pupils and a score of 334. It has a national rank of 146th. Photo: Google Street View