Merseyside primary schools ranked 2023: Top 12 best primary schools as named by Sunday Times Parent Power Guide
These are the highest ranked primary schools in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.
The best performing primary schools in Merseyside - as well as the whole of the UK - for 2023 have been rated, listed, and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide.
The schools were ranked on key areas such as reading, writing, numeracy and SATs. Each primary school was given a score out of 350, drawing together the percentage of pupils up to standard in each comparable metric.
Twelve primary schools in Merseyside made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with national rankings ranging from 38th to 482nd.
Many are families plotting the education journey of their little ones for September - following the completion of National Offer Day and the appeals process with the relevant Local Education Authority - so we have drawn together the list of the best schools in the region.
Did your child’s school make the rankings in the Sunday Times’Parent Power Guide for 2023?
*This list is for state primary schools only and does not include independent preparatory schools.