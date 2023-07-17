These are the highest ranked secondary schools in Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral.

The best performing secondary schools in Merseyside - as well as the whole of the UK - for 2023 have been rated, listed, and released in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide .

The education establishments are ranked by academic performance, based on GCSE results, plus A-level results at those schools and colleges that also offer the qualification.

The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is calculated as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries overall. This includes IGCSEs sat in independent schools. A-levels are double weighted.

Thirteen secondary schools in Merseyside made the final shortlist of the best in the UK, with their national rankings ranging from 19th to 390th.

Many families will be sending their kids off to ‘big school’ this September - following the completion of National Offer Day and the appeals process with the relevant Local Education Authority - so we have drawn together the list of the best in the region.

Did your child’s school make the rankings in the Sunday Times’ Parent Power Guide for 2023? The list includes both state and independent secondary schools.

1 . Greenbank High School, Hillside, Sefton National rank 19. Greenbank High School is a state secondary school for girls, aged 11 to 16. Photo: Google Street View

2 . The Liverpool Blue Coat School, Wavertree National rank 32. The Blue Coat School is a mixed state secondary school with a mixed sixth form - for ages 11 to 18. Photo: Rodhullandemu/wikimedia

3 . Tower College, Rainhill, St Helens National rank 40. Tower College is an independent secondary school with term fees of around £3,068 for 11 to 16 year olds. Photo: 24may1819/Wikipedia

4 . Wirral Grammar School for Girls, Bebington National rank 93. Wirral Grammar School for Girls is a state secondary school for girls, also offering A levels. Photo: Google Street View

