The 17 safest neighbourhoods to live in Wirral, according to the latest crime data

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST

Discover the 17 Wirral neighbourhoods with the lowest crime rates according to the latest data.

These Wirral neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000

- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.

The Wirral is divided into 41 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods on the peninsula with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Gayton and Lower Heswall area, there were 19.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. Gayton and Lower Heswall

In the Gayton and Lower Heswall area, there were 19.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Bromborough South area, there were 23.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Bromborough South

In the Bromborough South area, there were 23.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

In the Greasby area, there were 23.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Greasby

In the Greasby area, there were 23.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0

In the Thurstaston and Irby area, there were 24 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Thurstaston and Irby

In the Thurstaston and Irby area, there were 24 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Merseyside PoliceResidentsNewsletter
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice