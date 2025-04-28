These Wirral neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police ’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000

The Wirral is divided into 41 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods on the peninsula with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . Gayton and Lower Heswall In the Gayton and Lower Heswall area, there were 19.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

2 . Bromborough South In the Bromborough South area, there were 23.5 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google

3 . Greasby In the Greasby area, there were 23.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0