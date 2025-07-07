Children 'seriously unwell' at Alder Hey as hospital issues urgent message to Merseyside parents
Local health officials and councils last week urged parents and carers to ensure their children are up to date with routine MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccinations, following a recent increase in measles cases in the North West and “worryingly low” uptake levels.
Now, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), and Directors of Public Health for Liverpool, Sefton and Knowsley have released an open letter, revealing “several children are seriously unwell and receiving treatment at Alder Hey”.
Issued this afternoon (July 7), the open letter said: “A recent increase in measles cases in Merseyside is putting children and young people at risk within our communities and our hospital.”
It continued: “We are seeing an increase in measles cases in Merseyside with more of our local children and young people becoming ill.
“The reason we are seeing more cases of measles in our children and young people is because fewer people are having the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles as well as two other viruses called mumps and rubella.
“The number of children being treated at Alder Hey for effects and complications of measles is increasing. Children in hospital who are very poorly for another reason, are at higher risk of catching the virus.”
The health officials said the MMR vaccination is the “safest and best” defence against measles, adding: “Studies have shown that there is no link between receiving the vaccine and developing autism spectrum disorders.”
