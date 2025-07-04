Local councils urge vaccinations as measles cases increase in North West.

Local health officials and councils are urging parents and carers to ensure their children are up to date with routine MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccinations, following a recent increase in measles cases in the North West and “worryingly low” uptake levels.

St Helens Borough Council and Liverpool Council noted a “growing number of cases locally”, with St Helens Councillor Andy Bowden, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care & Health stating: “Measles is not a mild illness - it can lead to serious complications and, in some cases, long-term health problems. Vaccination remains our most safest and effective protection.”

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool said it is “currently treating vulnerable children and young people with measles”, adding: “The best way to protect them is to ensure that you and your children are fully vaccinated.”

Measles is highly contagious and can lead to serious complications or in some cases death. | SCHNEYDER MENDOZA/AFP via Getty Images

The hospital’s Chief Nurse, Nathan Askew, said measles is “highly contagious” and noted that the hospital was seeing “a rise” in cases, “mostly because less people are getting vaccinated”.

Professor Matt Ashton, Director of Public Health for Liverpool, added: “Two doses of the MMR vaccine is one of the most reliable and proven ways to protect yourself against measles, mumps and rubella.

“It’s never too late to get vaccinated and with uptake levels worryingly low, it’s more important than ever that people check their own and their child’s vaccination status and book catch-up doses if needed.”