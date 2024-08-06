GP Patient Survey 2024: 11 of the best NHS surgeries in and around St Helens as rated by patients

These GP surgeries in St Helens, Rainhill, Newton-le-Willows, Eccleston and more impressed patients.

The top GP surgeries in St Helens have been revealed by the latest GP Patient Survey. The NHS England figures, released in July, mark an improvement in patient satisfaction which in 2023 was at its lowest in five years.

The 2024 survey received 699,790 responses from patients aged 16 years or over who are registered with a GP practice in England. This year’s survey has been redeveloped to ’make sure it continues to reflect how primary care services are delivered and how patients experience them’.

The results show an improvement in patient satisfaction, with 73.9% of patients rating their GP practice as ‘good’ or ‘very good’ in 2024 - up from 71.3% in 2023 and 72.4% in 2022. But, where are the highest-rated GP practices in the St Helens borough?

Below are the top* 11 in the area, ranked by the percentage of people who rated the service as ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’. Is your local practice on the list? *Please note, data was not available for all local surgeries.

98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Church Road, was fairly good or very good.

1. Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Rainford WA11 8HJ

98% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Kenneth Macrae Medical Centre, Church Road, was fairly good or very good. | DC Studio - stock.adobe.com

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Garswood Surgery, Billinge Road, was fairly good or very good.

2. Garswood Surgery, Garswood WN4 0XD

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Garswood Surgery, Billinge Road, was fairly good or very good. | Anthony Devlin/PA (illustrative purposes only)

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rainford Health Centre, Higher Lane, was fairly good or very good.

3. Rainford Health Centre, Rainford WA11 8AZ

95% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rainford Health Centre, Higher Lane, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rainhill Village Surgery, Warrington Road, was fairly good or very good.

4. Rainhill Village Surgery, Rainhill L35 4LP

92% of patients surveyed said their overall experience at Rainhill Village Surgery, Warrington Road, was fairly good or very good. | Google Street View

